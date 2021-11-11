Public health officials to advise return to working from home

Public health officials are to advise the Government to consider a return to working from home, as Covid cases surge.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met on Thursday to consider a range of measures to tackle the rising case numbers.

Nphet will advise the Government as they assess ways to bring down transmission in the community ahead of Christmas.

It comes after chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan hinted during a press conference that a recommendation for people to work from home could be on the table.

The Government has since September adopted a phased return-to-work policy.

Earlier on Thursday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that a change in advice was not something the Government is “actively considering”.

Mr Donnelly called for people to reduce their social contacts, as 25,000 new cases of Covid have been detected in the last week.

“That’s about one in every 200 people in the country, man, woman and child, has been identified as a new case in the last week,” Mr Donnelly added.

“Let’s do the thing we can all do, which means we don’t need to shut things down, which is to reduce our social contacts and get this disease back under control.

“It doesn’t mean not having your Christmas party, what it means in the round, when you look at everything you’re doing, do the things that are most important to you, and the more discretionary ones, just for now, just cut them out.”

Meanwhile, Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, said the Health Service Executive’s hotline for Covid-19 may be tailored to allow people to report hospitality businesses that do not ask for Covid passes.

“Regarding the calls for a hotline, where a person has a concern that the requirements of the regulations are not being complied with, he or she may communicate this via the HSE live helpline on 1800 700700,” she told the Dail.

“It should be noted that anybody doing so would have to press number three, which is the other issues category.

“It might be useful to tailor the helpline to allow members of the public to report specific instances in a more targeted manner.

“This is something we will communicate to the Department of Health as the HSE is under the remit of that department.

“It will be a subject of discussion between officials in the Department of Health, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and my department.”

Ms Martin said firms which break the rules could face a fine or the threat of closure.

“We are appealing to businesses that are not checking for certificates, because it is not fair to the other businesses and it is not fair for public health,” she added.

“For both reasons, to protect public health and to help the businesses that have been through such a tough time to keep their businesses open, everybody should abide by the rules.”

Elsewhere, people in the Mid-West are being urged to limit their contact with others.

Thread on COVID-19 in Mid-West🧵



We are advising people in Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary to limit social activity in order to reduce the level of COVID-19 in the community. Infection rates have doubled in the region in recent weeks, similar to January levels pic.twitter.com/kAhzJqbQcL — Public Health Mid-West (@PublicHealthMW) November 11, 2021

In a statement on Twitter, a spokeswoman for Public Health Mid-West asked people in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary to cut back on social activity.

“Infection rates have doubled in the region in recent weeks, similar to January levels,” she said.

“Unlike the January wave, we are seeing a lower incidence of illness and death thanks to the successful vaccination programme, thus far.

“However, due to the sharp escalation in new cases in recent weeks, breakthrough infections with serious outcomes are more likely to occur.

“We continue to encourage everyone to register for a free Covid-19 vaccine, to avail of a second dose if you have not already done so, and if eligible to avail of the booster vaccine when you receive your text message from the HSE.

The @hpscireland has today been notified of 3,680* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 543 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 97 are in ICU.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) November 11, 2021

“Over the past 14 days (as of November 8), there were 3,374 Covid-19 cases in the Mid-West region; 1,801 in Limerick, 1,027 in Clare, and 546 in North Tipperary. Of these, 79% are aged 18+, 5% are aged 12-17, 13% are aged 5-11, and 3% are aged 0-4.

“Public Health Mid-West is managing outbreaks in nursing homes, long-term residential care facilities, healthcare settings, workplaces, education settings, and a range of settings in the community.

“Pre-pandemic levels of social activity is a factor in the high prevalence of infection in the community, causing significant onward transmission in multiple settings.

“In terms of contact tracing and surveillance, the current widespread level of infection is placing significant pressure on our ability to visualise the complete disease profile in the region.”

On Thursday, a further 3,680 cases of Covid-19 were detected in Ireland. There are 543 patients who had tested positive for the virus in hospital, with 97 in intensive care.