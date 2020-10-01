Public health doctors call for tightened rules on home visits

Doctors including the acting chief medical officer have recommended tightening rules on visitors to private households across Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Doctors have recommended rules on visiting private households be tightened across Ireland after more than 400 new coronavirus infections were detected.

The public health team advising ministers urged that a maximum of six people from a single household be allowed to go to another house, in all parts of the country.

They said people should be able to continue to meet socially in other settings but only with those from one other household.

The Government will have to make a decision on any recommendations made by its disease experts.

Four more people have died with Covid-19, according to Thursday’s official figures.

Sometimes you might forget, but every one of us is still at risk from #COVID19. Every time we do the right thing, weâre protecting ourselves & the people around us.



Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn told RTE: “We are trying to give people the opportunity to adhere to the public health advice and try to turn the tide.

“We have seen significant increases; we are very worried about what we are seeing.”

Donegal and Dublin have already seen extra restrictions and those will remain for the time being.

A total of 442 new cases were reported across the country on Thursday. Most were in Dublin, followed by Cork and Donegal.

Dr Glynn said one cluster in Cork had produced 57 infections as he appealed for people to cut down on socialising.

There are 119 patients in hospital, with 20 in critical care.

Thirty-two people died with coronavirus in September.

We do understand the growing frustration among the public as we continue to live with continued uncertainty Paul Reid, HSE

Officials from the National Public Health Advisory Team (Nphet), meeting on Thursday, did not recommend that any other counties be moved up a level in the Government’s phased plan for dealing with Covid-19.

The Irish Government increased restrictions in the capital and Donegal last month and these include a ban on indoor social gatherings and a requirement for pubs and restaurants to only serve food outdoors, while travel in and out of the county has been limited to work, education and essential purposes.

Meanwhile, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that of 4,300 tests conducted in 183 schools across the country, 84 cases had been detected and identified.

In one case cited by the HSE, it was discovered that the virus had been passed between two students who swapped desks.

Mr Reid urged people not to demonise any particular sector or social group in the battle against Covid-19.

He told a briefing on Thursday that he understood the public demand for a new “magic strategy” that could target a particular group and allow others to continue their lives as normal – but said no such strategy exists.

“We do understand the growing frustration among the public as we continue to live with continued uncertainty.

This evening Dr Breda Smyth showed this slide.



It demonstrates how fast #COVID19 spread between people over the course of one weekend - and how important it is to stay home if you're unwell or a close contact of a case.



Make a plan today to limit your social contacts.

“We can definitely sense a relentless demand from the public to find the new magic strategy or the new best solutions in terms of dealing with the virus.

“I’d make a special plea to the public just to deter from blaming certain sectors of the economy or certain elements of society in terms of the spread of the virus. ”

He noted that in the past the blame “has moved from transport, to meat plants to direct provisions centres, and indeed, more recently, to schools and also young people.”

He added: “From our perspective this actually does nothing other than add to a stigmatisation to some quarters of society.

“The reality is that the virus spreads rapidly in the community as we meet and then transfers rapidly, like wildfire into our homes. That’s the area we all need to continuously, relentlessly look at.”

