Prosecutors handed file on disclosure of confidential document by Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has admitted that in April 2019 he sent a copy of a doctors’ pay deal to a friend.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (Damien Storan/PA) Expand

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (Damien Storan/PA)

By David Young, PA

A Garda investigation into the disclosure of a confidential document by Leo Varadkar has been completed and a file of evidence has been sent to prosecutors.

The Tanaiste is under investigation for passing a copy of the official document to a friend of his while he was taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar has admitted that in April 2019 he sent a copy of a doctors’ pay deal between the State and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to Dr Maitiu O Tuathail.

Dr O Tuathail was head of the rival organisation, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), at the time.

Gardai have now handed over a file (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Gardai have now handed over a file (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Varadkar has apologised for disclosing the document but has denied breaking any laws.

He has said he does not think his actions will result in criminal charges.

Mr Varadkar is due to become taoiseach again in December, replacing Micheal Martin, as part of the coalition deal that saw Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party form a government in 2020.

A Garda spokesman said on Saturday: “An Garda Siochana can confirm that an investigation file on this matter has been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for its consideration.

“As this matter is now for consideration by the Office of the DPP, An Garda Siochana will not be commenting any further.”

