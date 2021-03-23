Proposed climate change law will change Ireland for the better: Eamon Ryan

The Government’s Climate Action Bill will change Ireland for the better, the Environment and Climate Minister has said.

Eamon Ryan said he was “proud” that Ireland was putting climate justice at the centre of its legislation.

Cabinet ministers on Tuesday approved the Government’s Climate Action Bill, committing Ireland to carbon neutrality no later than 2050.

The proposed legislation also includes a target of reaching a 51% reduction in emissions by the end of the decade.

The Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill will also provide the framework for Ireland to meet its international and EU climate commitments and “to become a leader rather than a laggard in addressing climate change”.

It is a key commitment in the Programme for Government.

Today Ireland steps up its ambition by making climate action the lawâwith a legally binding target of net zero emissions by 2050, and a 51% cut in emissions this decade.#TimetoActpic.twitter.com/crvyO517wc — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) March 23, 2021

The new law, if passed, would introduce a legal requirement for Government to adopt a series of economy-wide five-year carbon budgets, on a rolling 15-year basis.

It would also introduce a requirement for the Government to adopt sectoral emission ceilings for each relevant sector within the limits of each carbon budget.

This changes everything. Changes the system. Changes the way the systems work in transport and agriculture and energy industry and changes for it for the better Green Party leader Eamon Ryan

Speaking at a press conference at Government Buildings, Mr Ryan said: “We’ve ended up with a really strong climate bill that I think would stand with any other legislation I’m aware of around the world in terms of ambition, in terms of structure reach and impact.

“This is going to change our country.

“And I think that’s something that would be good for our country, something that we will be proud of, that we’re showing leadership in climate action because it’s going to make for a better Ireland.”

He added: “This changes everything. Changes the system.

“Changes the way the systems work in transport and agriculture and energy industry and changes for it for the better.

“And I’m very proud.

“I think the reason we should be proud is because it puts at the centre climate justice.”

The Taoiseach said climate change is the “defining existential challenge of our time”, and that the scale and scope of the climate crisis requires an “all of country approach”.

The bill sets out a legally binding commitment for Ireland to become carbon neutral by 2050.

“The fact is that the next decade is critical if we are to prevent the worst impacts of climate change,” Micheal Martin said.

“And so we’ve also included an interim target to reduce emissions by 51% by 2030 to ensure we are on the right track.

“By putting these requirements into law and legislation by right hardwiring these commitments and law.

“We are demonstrating the Irish government’s clear commitment to climate action.”

Mr Martin added that the new law, if passed, would put the country on a safer and healthier path and would lead to the creation of thousands of jobs.

“Transitioning to low carbon will create tens of thousands of new green jobs in construction, stemming from the need to retrofit existing homes, commercial and public buildings in renewable energy industries in green tourism in research and development, and in sustainable finance,” he said.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar described the bill as “hugely ambitious”.

He said: “It binds us to climate action with five-year carbon budgets, and it is a whole of government approach in a meaningful way, a legally binding requirement to have sectoral greenhouse gas emission ceilings.”

“We often use that term ‘whole of government approach’ in government, but when you actually make actions legally binding on individual ministers then you know it’s very much for real,” he added.

PA Media