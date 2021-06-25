Proposal for the first floating hotel in Ireland gets the green light

A proposal for the first floating hotel on the island of Ireland has been given the green light.

The owners of the Cranagh Marina Complex in Coleraine plan to moor a barge with potential to become a four-star facility with 36 en-suite rooms, a restaurant and conferencing and function facilities upon completion.

They say the idea has attracted “huge interest” from potential operators and investors, and could create 50 jobs.

We believe it will revitalise the environs and improve and facilitate connections between the area, including Inishowen and Scotland Owner Seamus Carey

Seamus Carey, owner of Cranagh Marina Complex, said they were delighted to hear their planning application had been approved for what he described as a “completely new facility on the island of Ireland”.

“We are in a very unique situation, being the only business on this island that can do this. The port of Coleraine remains open and the Bann has no bridges or locks in the way which therefore makes a project like this both viable and attractive,” he said.

“We are also excited about the opportunity this project will present to Coleraine and the Bann Valley. We believe it will revitalise the environs and improve and facilitate connections between the area, including Inishowen and Scotland, not to mention the economic impact that will be felt by residents and surrounding businesses.”

Rob Skelly, who runs the The Cranagh Activity Centre, said they are anticipating a busy few months in the area following relaxations to the coronavirus regulations.

Mr Skelly said potential of the floating hotel project is huge, with the possibility of redeveloping the whole Cranagh site.

“This is a very exciting time for Cranagh Marina Complex,” he said.