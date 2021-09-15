Property prices rise by 8.6% in the last year

Property prices have soared across parts of Ireland (Peter Byrne/PA)

Property prices jumped by 8.6% in the last year, as the country’s housing crisis continues to worsen.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that in the year to July, house prices in Dublin jumped by 8.1% and by 9.1% outside the capital.

The hike in property prices is the highest annual spike in three years.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to July 2021 was 267,000 euro.

In the 12 months to July, the lowest median price for a house was 120,000 euro in Longford, while the highest median price was 560,00 euro in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown.

In July, 3,822 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with Revenue, an increase of 49.2% compared to July 2020.

In Dublin, house prices increased by 9.2% and apartment prices increased by 3.7%.

The highest house price growth in Dublin was in South Dublin at 11.2%, while Fingal saw a rise of 6.5%.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 8.7% and apartment prices up by 14.6%.

The region outside Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the border at 16.2%, while the South West saw a 5.3% rise.

Property prices nationally have increased by 99% from their trough in early 2013.

Households purchased 2,351 dwellings in April 2020, a reduction of 28.9% compared to the same month in 2019 Viacheslav Voronovich

Dublin residential property prices have risen 106.8% from their February 2012 low, whilst residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 100% higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.

Statistician Viacheslav Voronovich said: “In the period before Covid-19, the annual growth in residential property prices fell gradually from 13.4% in April 2018 to 0.9% in March 2020.

“While price growth remained subdued throughout most of 2020, a trend of accelerating growth emerged in the latter part of the year and into 2021.”

He said that Covid-19 restrictions impacted on the ability of households to buy dwellings.

“Households purchased 2,351 dwellings in April 2020, a reduction of 28.9% compared to the same month in 2019,” the economist added.

“In May 2020, households purchased 1,937 dwellings, a fall of 46.2% and the lowest monthly number of purchases since February 2014.

“Since the latter part of 2020, the number of dwellings purchased by households has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels.

“In the first seven months of 2021, there were 24,280 dwellings purchased by households at market prices. This compares to 24,416 for the first seven months of pre-pandemic 2019.”

The rise in house prices will continue to effect the country’s housing crisis, with more people unable to afford to purchase their own home.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has defended his party’s record on housing, telling the Dail that progress has been made in the last year on the housing crisis.

Mr Martin said: “We do need to increase investment in housing to get supply – supply is the big issue for us.

“The numbers of people in emergency accommodation has fallen by 7% in the past year, the current number of homeless individuals is 8,132, represents a reduction of 23% from the 10,500 people that were recorded in October 2018, which was the highest number recorded.

At 5.30 housing campaigners & activists are gathering at DÃ¡il to protest ongoing housing crisis. I will be raising the plight of all those in need of secure, affordable homes with Taoiseach shortly. Particularly I will raise the unprecedented shortage of student accommodation — Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) September 15, 2021

“The current level of family homelessness is 48% below the figure recorded in July 2018.

“For us, the Housing First strategy is the key instrument to dealing with homelessness and we’re working with the non-government organisations and the approved housing bodies in the homeless area in terms of significantly increasing supply by providing them with resources.”

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that a housing demonstration will take place on Wednesday evening to appeal for the Government to break away from its “failed policies”.

He said that protesters will call on the Government to deliver affordable rents and bring an end to homelessness.