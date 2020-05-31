Professor says travel restrictions should not be lifted too soon

An expert in infectious diseases has warned about the risk of lifting travel restrictions too soon (Jacob King/PA)

An expert in infectious diseases has warned about the risk of lifting travel restrictions too soon.

Ireland has increased the distance people can travel from two to five kilometres.

Professor Sam McConkey told RTE: “The time to open up the country for internal travel completely is certainly not now.”

The second phase of Ireland’s road map to recovery could begin on June 8 and extend the travel restriction to 20 kilometres.

The head of the Department of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland said certain criteria needed to be met like having no new unexplained community transmission.

Another two people have died from Covid-19, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said, bringing the overall toll to 1,652.

As of midnight Saturday May 30, the HPSC has been notified of 66 more confirmed cases, an overall tally of 24,990 confirmed cases.

