Probe under way into death of man found lying on Co Meath road

Gardai have started an investigation into the death of a man who was found lying unconscious on a road in Co Meath.

Officers were called to the scene following reports of the man lying on the road on the N51 in Harmanstown in Slane at about 2.50am on Saturday.

The man, whose age has not been confirmed, was travelling on an electric scooter from the direction of Slane.

He was treated by ambulance services but was later pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination by forensic collision investigators while local diversions are in place.

Gardai are treating the incident as a possible road traffic collision.

Officers at Navan are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardai are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling on the N51 in Harmanstown between approximately 1.30am and 3am to make this footage available.

