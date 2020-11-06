Probe launched after man’s body found in Dublin house

An investigation is under way following the discovery of the body of a man at a house in Dublin.

Gardai were called to the scene of an incident on Auburn Street in Phibsborough on Friday afternoon where the body was found.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of his death.

The scene has been preserved and gardai from the technical bureau have been requested to conduct a forensic examination of the property.

The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation, gardai said.

