Probe after man found dead in Co Dublin laneway
A man has been found dead in a laneway.
Gardai said the body was discovered on the ground near an apartment complex in Dalkey, Co Dublin, at about 8.30am.
The dead man was lying in the laneway just off Convent Road in the village.
Gardai said the scene had been sealed off to allow for a technical examination and the S tate Pathologist's office has been called in.
An appeal has been issued for witnesses or anyone who was on the laneway overnight or early this morning or anyone with any information to make contact with officers in Dun Laoghaire station or any Garda contact line.
Press Association