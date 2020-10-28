Probe after bodies of a woman and two children found in south Dublin

Gardai at a house in south Dublin following the discovery of the bodies of a woman and two children (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gardai are investigating the discovery of the bodies of a woman and two children.

A 37-year-old woman and two children, an 11-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were found at a home in south Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardai are conducting a technical examination at the scene in Llywellen Court, Ballinteer.

Superintendent Paul Reidy, from Blackrock garda station, said Gardai are currently treating the deaths as unexplained.

“Gardai got called here this afternoon to the scene, where we discovered three fatalities” he said.

“An adult female, and two children, aged 11 and six years of age. We immediately conducted an investigation.

Superintendent Paul Reidy (left)speaking the media at the scene on the Llewellyn estate in Ballinteer, south Dublin, following the discovery of bodies of a woman and two young children.

Superintendent Paul Reidy (left)speaking the media at the scene on the Llewellyn estate in Ballinteer, south Dublin, following the discovery of bodies of a woman and two young children.

“We have called on the services of the State pathologist and a full technical examination is being conducted at the moment.

“The scene has been preserved. We are treating the deaths as unexplained at the moment.

“The results of the post mortem which will be carried out will determine the course of our investigation.”

He said he would not comment at this point on whether Gardai are looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Gardai arrived on the scene shortly before midday after being contacted by concerned neighbours.

Gardai have also urged the public to refrain from speculating about the case on social media.

A spokesperson said: “Investigating Gardaí are aware of comments circulating on some social media platforms.

“These comments are uninformed and unhelpful to the criminal investigation.

“An Garda Siochana appeals to members of the public NOT to circulate this social media speculation.”

