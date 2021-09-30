Private sector workers could be in line to receive pandemic bonus

The Minister for Public Expenditure has indicated that the Government’s pandemic bonus could be extended to those who work in the private sector.

Michael McGrath said there is a renewed sense of appreciation for cleaners, retail staff and tourism and hospitality workers, as well as those who collect refuse.

Appearing before the Budgetary Oversight committee, Mr McGrath said that details of the bonus would be worked out in a “very considered and careful way”.

He also told the committee it will not be agreed before the Budget, saying it will be completed in the coming weeks.

Discussions are under way on how to reward frontline workers for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There has been speculation in recent days about whether the recognition would extend to all frontline workers, not just those in the health service.

Other options being considered by the Government and unions includes a new bank holiday and a voucher scheme.

Mr McGrath said that a recognition of people’s extraordinary efforts during the pandemic is “absolutely appropriate and warranted”.

“At the very front line of all of that, our very own healthcare workers and the Government has acknowledged that,” he added.

I think the Irish people and those on the front line in particular, have been nothing short of extraordinary over that period of time. Michael McGrath

“I think it’s important we approach this in a very considered way and a careful way, because there are a lot of people across our society, certainly in our health service, but also in other front line public services who did go above and beyond over he course of the last 18 months.

“Many of whom took personal and considerable risks to protect the rest of us, and I think the Irish people and those on the front line in particular, have been nothing short of extraordinary over that period of time.

“In addition I think we have a renewed sense of appreciation of the roles played by so many people in different parts of the private sector, people who are cleaners, collect our refuse, who work in our retail sector and tourism and hospitality sector.

“All of whom took risks and went out in the front line in very challenging and difficult circumstances.”

Mr McGrath held a pre-budget meeting with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions on Wednesday to discuss their views on the pandemic bonus.

He said they agreed that a collaborative approach is needed to work out who would be eligible for the cash payment.

“We will now be consulting in detail with the social partners to come up with an agreed way forward where we can deliver an appropriate recognition, which also acknowledges and commemorates the fact that over 5,000 people in Ireland died with Covid-19,” the Fianna Fail minister added.

“And to do it in a way that also expresses gratitude to all of those in the front line.

“I am conscious that solidarity has been the hallmark of our approach of Covid-19 and as we exit, it’s important that we maintain that social solidarity while also maintaining and finding a way to provide some sort of special recognition to those who have gone above and beyond.”

He said the conclusion will be reached in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, he also told the committee that the estimate of the emergency level of expenditure is around 15 billion euro, as well as up to 16 billion euro last year.

In total, the amount of spending on the Covid-19 pandemic exceeds 30 billion euro.

Mr McGrath said this year’s figure will reduce significantly next year as the economy recovers and sections of the economy will be allowed to fully reopen.

“We are seeing significant improvements in the number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) with 106,000 people now on it,” he added.

“The intention would be the 15 billion spend this year will transition to a figure around half that next year in the region of seven billion euro of direct Covid-related expenditure.

“We have constructed that in a way that enable us to have a contingency so that as the year goes by and we live with the virus and perhaps deal with future unpredictable events, that we do have a reserve and a contingency there that enable us to respond to that.”