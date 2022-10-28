Prices estimated to have risen by 9.5% – new figures show

The EU harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) was estimated to have increased by 9.5% in the year to October, according to new figures.

The measure of inflation in Ireland was 8.6% in September, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revealed.

The “flash” HICP for Ireland in October shows energy prices are estimated to have increased by 13.6% in the month and are up by 47.6% since October last year.

Excluding a rise in energy prices, the HICP estimates inflation to have increased by 5.9% since October 2021.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Eurostat will publish the figures for the whole of the Eurozone, including Ireland, on Monday.

Anthony Dawson, statistician in the prices division, said: “The latest flash estimate indicates that prices for consumer goods and services in Ireland are estimated to have increased by 9.5% in the past year.

“Looking at the components of the flash HICP in Ireland for October 2022, energy prices are estimated to be to have increased by 13.6% in the month and up 47.6% since October 2021.”

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the official measure of inflation for Ireland and is published monthly by the CSO.