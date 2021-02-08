Post-mortems to be carried out after two bodies found in house

Garda forensic officers at a house in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet (Liam McBurney/PA)

Post-mortem examinations are to be carried out following the discovery of two bodies at a house in Co Cavan.

The victims have been named locally as Rolandas Jarmalvicius and Rita Martinkiene, both in their 40s, who were originally from Lithuania.

They were found dead in a property in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet at around 8pm on Sunday.

Gardai have described their deaths as “unexplained”.

Post-mortem examinations and toxicology tests are set to determine the course of the investigation.

Garda forensic officers at the house in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet (Liam McBurney/PA)

The scene remained sealed off on Monday morning pending a technical examination.

Gardai were alerted to the incident after the couple had not been seen in the area for a number of days.

Local independent councillor Brendan Fay told the PA news agency he believes the pair are a foreign couple who have been living in the area for a number of years.

He said: “It’s an awful tragedy. The whole community is in shock, especially the neighbours.

“Anyone I’ve spoken to this morning is just stunned by it. It’s a small rural community here in Belturbet and out hearts just go out to everyone involved.”

Forensic Gardai dressed in hazmat suits were pictured carrying out work at the house early on Monday morning.

