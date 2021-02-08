Post-mortems to be carried out after two bodies found in house

Garda forensic officers at a house in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet, Co Cavan, where the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 40s, were discovered on Sunday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Post-mortem examinations are to be carried out following the discovery of two bodies at a house in Co Cavan.

A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were found dead in a property in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet at around 8pm on Sunday.

Gardai have described their deaths as “unexplained”.

The scene remained sealed off on Monday morning pending a technical examination.

Gardai were alerted to the incident after the couple had not been seen in the area for a number of days.

Local independent councillor Brendan Fay told the PA news agency he believes the pair are a foreign couple who have been living in the area for a number of years.

He said: “It’s an awful tragedy. The whole community is in shock, especially the neighbours.

“Anyone I’ve spoken to this morning is just stunned by it. It’s a small rural community here in Belturbet and out hearts just go out to everyone involved.”

Local Gardai are on the scene and a removal is expected to take place in the coming hours.

Forensic Gardai dressed in hazmat suits were pictured carrying out work at the house early on Monday morning.

Post-mortem examinations are scheduled for later in the day.

PA Media