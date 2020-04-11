Post-mortem to take place at a later date for human skeletal remains found in Dublin

Inquiry: Detectives and a member of the Forensic Anthropology Unit at the scene where a skeleton was found in Rathmines, Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The partial human skeletal remains found on waste ground in south Dublin have been removed to Dublin City Mortuary, gardai said.

A garda spokesman said the partial remains were discovered on Thursday evening during works on common ground at Lissenfield in Rathmines and were reported to Gardai.

A forensic anthropologist has conducted examinations of the site along with members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The remains have been removed to Dublin City Mortuary and a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

"This will determine the course of the investigation," a garda spokesperson said.

A forensic anthropologist and a team of detectives arrived at the scene yesterday, which was sealed off early yesterday morning, to examine it.

Their focus of attention was at one particular tree in the middle of the strip of land.

Local sources said the bones appeared to be all together, but could not say if they had been disturbed or lay in the natural orientation of a human body.

While the body had decomposed to a skeletal state there was no immediate evidence of clothing with it, but further analysis of the entire scene was being carried out.

Works had been carried out in recent months to remove the lower branches off a row of evergreen trees that are planted along the strip off land, but the bones were not discovered until Thursday evening and appear to have been lying on the surface of the ground.

Local residents said they appeared to be an almost complete skeleton, including the long bones from the arms and legs, and an intact skull.

Gardaí were yesterday trying to establish if the body had been there for some time and possibly unearthed by foraging animals, or if the bones were placed there more recently.

One local resident said a number of foxes had lived under the trees until the trees were cut back and the ground exposed.

"The workers dismantled their den so they are gone now," he said.

Residents regularly use the car park beside the narrow strip of land not only to park cars, but to get to a shed where the bins are kept.

As part of any investigation into the discovery of human remains the lists of missing people would be examined to see if the bones could be those of anyone who had been reported missing within the time frame that the remains suggest to be relevant.

The work of the forensic anthropologist would not only determine the dating of the remains, but whether they are those of a male or a female, and whether they are an adult or child.

The presence of the skull would also assist in the identification of the remains through dental analysis and comparisons.

Establishing the cause of death is more complicated when all that remains is skeletal bones, but the relative completeness of the remains found would assist gardaí.

Councillor Pat Dunne said: "Most of the buildings around that area are older.

"There would have been flats and bedsits over the years based there.

"It's possible something has been there for a long time."

Online Editors