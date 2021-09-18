| 11.3°C Dublin

Pop-up vaccination centres to open on college campuses

More than 83% of people between 16 and 29 have had their first dose and more than 78% are fully vaccinated, data shows.

People queue at the Citywest vaccination centre in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

People queue at the Citywest vaccination centre in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

People queue at the Citywest vaccination centre in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

People queue at the Citywest vaccination centre in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

By Cate McCurry, PA

Pop-up vaccination centres will open across many college campuses when students return this month, the Higher Education Minister has said.

Simon Harris said the initiative is to make it “as easy as possible” for students and staff to get vaccinated against Covid.



Mr Harris tweeted: “Pleased to announce that my Department and I have worked with HSE and colleges to ensure pop-up vaccination centres will open across many college campuses this month.

“These pop-up vaccination centres will be in addition to the regular vaccination centres which already operate in some colleges for the general public and in addition to a plan to ensure vaccinations can be accessed through student GP services.

“This is all about making it as easy as possible for every student and indeed staff member to avail of full vaccination and the protection that that provides.

“Very grateful for the partnership between the department and the HSE and colleges.”

Meanwhile, the number of people with Covid-19 in hospital is beginning to fall, according to HSE figures.



HSE chief executive Paul Reid said, however, that the number of people admitted to intensive care is rising.

“Thankfully the hospitalised Covid-19 patients are now down to 261 and falling,” Mr Reid said.

“ICU cases are rising at 71, with a hugely disproportionate number of unvaccinated patients.

“It’s never too late to be vaccinated and our commitment stands to never leave anyone behind. It works.”

