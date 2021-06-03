Poots wants more ‘jaw-jaw’ amid tensions over absence from north-south meetings

New DUP leader Edwin Poots has played down the possibility of facing a judicial review over his party’s failure to attend north-south meetings.

Following a meeting of the Stormont party leaders’ forum on Thursday, Mr Poots called for more “jaw-jaw” and less “war-war”.

It comes as Sinn Fein and the SDLP are seeking legal advice over the non-attendance of DUP ministers at recent North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) sectoral meetings.

Mr Poots attended the virtual leaders’ discussion before a meeting in Dublin with Taoiseach Micheal Martin to discuss tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP leader described the leaders’ meeting as “useful and constructive”.

He said: “We were discussing issues around health in particular. There are 335,000 people on waiting lists in Northern Ireland, which is way higher than it has ever been before, that is an issue that is absolutely critical that we tackle.

As Sir Winston Churchill once said, jaw-jaw is better than war-war and when I hear things about court that is war-war Edwin Poots

“We discussed issues around the fulfilment of everything in relation to NDNA (New Decade, New Approach), summer tensions, the Northern Ireland Protocol; these are all very key and very live issues.”

When asked about the possibility of facing legal action over failure to attend north-south meetings, Mr Poots responded: “As Sir Winston Churchill once said, jaw-jaw is better than war-war and when I hear things about court that is war-war. So we were in jaw-jaw mode today. Hopefully we will have more jaw-jaw and less war-war.”

A Sinn Fein source welcomed the meeting of the leaders’ forum.

The source said: “All the party leaders are in no doubt what is required for genuine powersharing, including the operation of the north-south bodies and the implementation of agreements.”

Earlier, Mr Poots told the Stormont agricultural committee he has not refused to attend any north-south meetings.

He said: “I have absolutely no issue in fulfilling all of my responsibilities under the Ministerial Code and have every intention of doing so.”

But Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has requested legal opinion from her department on the prospect of taking a judicial review against DUP ministers who have not engaged in recent meetings with Irish Government counterparts.

The DUP’s non-attendance at NSMC meetings represents another ratcheting up of tensions within the powersharing administration in Belfast.

It came after an NSMC sectoral meeting on languages, in which Sinn Fein MLA Ms Hargey was due to take part, did not proceed because DUP Junior Minister Gordon Lyons did not attend.

The meeting could not take place as, under Stormont rules, any meeting with the Irish Government involving a nationalist Executive minister must include an accompanying unionist minister.

The DUP has failed to take part in a number of cross-border political meetings in recent months, having made clear that north-south co-operation would be affected amid its campaign against Brexit’s Irish Sea border.

“North-south ministerial meetings are an integral part of the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement alongside the Executive and the Assembly,” said Ms Hargey.

“They need to be functioning properly, with ministers from all parties attending.

“As well as being disrespectful to the Irish language community, it is totally unacceptable for government business to be impeded in this way by a DUP boycott of one of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

“This arrogant disrespect cannot be allowed to continue.

“This action may be in breach of the Ministerial Code and tonight I have asked the Department for Communities for legal advice on bringing this matter to the courts in a judicial review.”