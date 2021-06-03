Poots says he will attend next north-south ministerial meeting

New DUP leader Edwin Poots has said that he intends to lead a team into the next north-south ministerial meeting on June 18.

Mr Poots made the comments following a meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin, after which he expressed a desire to “normalise relations”.

The announcement follows rising tensions as Sinn Fein and the SDLP said they were seeking legal advice over the non-attendance of DUP ministers at recent North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) sectoral meetings.

On the basis that there is going to be a serious attempt to assist in dealing with the protocol I believe that we should be seeking to help normalise relationships once again Edwin Poots

The issue had been raised during a meeting of the Stormont virtual leaders’ forum and during an appearance by Mr Poots at the Stormont Agriculture Committee earlier on Thursday.

But following his meeting with Mr Martin later in Dublin, the DUP leader said he intended to attend the next NSMC meeting on June 18.

He said: “It would be my intention to lead the DUP team to that meeting.

“I believe that there are important issues that we need to discuss and deal with. On the basis that there is going to be a serious attempt to assist in dealing with the protocol I believe that we should be seeking to help normalise relationships once again.”

Earlier, Mr Poots told the Stormont Agriculture Committee he had not refused to attend any north-south meetings.

He said: “I have absolutely no issue in fulfilling all of my responsibilities under the Ministerial Code and have every intention of doing so.”

But Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey had requested legal opinion from her department on the prospect of taking a judicial review against DUP ministers who had not engaged in recent meetings with Irish Government counterparts.

It came after an NSMC sectoral meeting on languages, in which Sinn Fein MLA Ms Hargey was due to take part, did not proceed because DUP Junior Minister Gordon Lyons did not attend.

The meeting could not take place as, under Stormont rules, any meeting with the Irish Government involving a nationalist Executive minister must include an accompanying unionist minister.

The DUP has failed to take part in a number of cross-border political meetings in recent months, having made clear that north-south co-operation would be affected amid its campaign against Brexit’s Irish Sea border.

“North-south ministerial meetings are an integral part of the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement alongside the Executive and the Assembly,” said Ms Hargey.

“They need to be functioning properly, with ministers from all parties attending.

“As well as being disrespectful to the Irish language community, it is totally unacceptable for government business to be impeded in this way by a DUP boycott of one of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Mr Poots described the meeting of the Stormont leaders’ forum on Thursday as “useful and constructive”.

He said: “We were discussing issues around health in particular. There are 335,000 people on waiting lists in Northern Ireland, which is way higher than it has ever been before, that is an issue that is absolutely critical that we tackle.

“We discussed issues around the fulfilment of everything in relation to NDNA (New Decade, New Approach), summer tensions, the Northern Ireland Protocol; these are all very key and very live issues.”

When asked about the possibility of facing legal action over failure to attend north-south meetings, Mr Poots responded: “As Sir Winston Churchill once said, jaw-jaw is better than war-war and when I hear things about court that is war-war. So we were in jaw-jaw mode today. Hopefully we will have more jaw-jaw and less war-war.”

A Sinn Fein source welcomed the meeting of the leaders’ forum.

The source said: “All the party leaders are in no doubt what is required for genuine powersharing, including the operation of the north-south bodies and the implementation of agreements.”