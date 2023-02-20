Poor housing can affect children’s health and development, report finds

Anew report has said growing up in poor housing conditions can impact children’s health and social wellbeing (PA)

Growing up in poor housing conditions can affect children’s health and social wellbeing, a new report has found.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (Esri) published the research in partnership with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Inclusion and Youth (DCEDIY), which showed that the large majority of children in Ireland are living in adequate housing.

But, using data on children born in 2007-2008 from the Growing Up in Ireland (GUI) study, the findings showed that children living in inadequate housing, such as damp conditions, with a lack of heating and limited space, and in more disorderly neighbourhoods, have worse health and developmental outcomes at nine years old than their peers.

The report shows that the longer children are exposed to inadequate housing from birth to age nine the more harm they experience.

The report said at age nine, 75% of children lived in owner-occupied housing, 12% in social housing, 11% in the private rented sector and just over 1% were living with their parent(s) in their grandparents’ home.

This reports shows that current housing policy needs to focus as much attention on housing quality and adequacy as supply and affordability James Laurence, Esri

While the majority of nine-year-olds lived in accommodation that parents thought was suitable to their needs, one in 10 lived in unsuitable housing, mainly due to the size of the accommodation.

A similar proportion of children lived in homes that parents could not afford to keep warm, while 19% were living in neighbourhoods that parents felt had higher levels of disorder, such as rubbish and vandalism.

The report said that 7% of children spent persistent periods in homes that parents could not afford to keep warm; a similar proportion spent much of their childhood in housing that was too small; and 16% spent persistent periods living in neighbourhoods with higher levels of disorder.

It reported that respiratory problems are more common for nine-year-olds who spent longer living in poor housing conditions, such as damp, as well as in homes not adequately heated.

James Laurence, the lead author of the Esri report, said: “A significant minority of children experience periods of inadequate housing over their childhood, and some spend years exposed to poor housing conditions, with negative impacts on their social and emotional development and health.

“This reports shows that current housing policy needs to focus as much attention on housing quality and adequacy as supply and affordability, for the wellbeing of children and families.”

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman said the Esri report had policy implications across a number of government departments (Niall Carson/PA)

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman said the Esri report had policy implications across a number of government departments (Niall Carson/PA)

Minister for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, said: “The report has important policy implications across a number of Government departments, which reflects the fact that children’s wellbeing requires a whole of Government approach.

“For my own department, the report highlights the important role early years education can play in enhancing the cognitive and social-emotional wellbeing of children living in disadvantaged areas.

“Officials in my department are currently progressing the development of a new strand of funding to tackle disadvantage in early learning and care services – whereby, services will be provided with a proportionate mix of universal and targeted supports for children and families accessing their services who are experiencing disadvantage.”