Politicians should ‘lead by example’, says Varadkar

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said politicians should “lead by example”.

Mr Varadkar was speaking in Dublin as Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill faced calls to quit over her attendance at a large funeral for IRA veteran Bobby Storey.

Ms O’Neill has insisted that her actions were in line with social distancing, but four out of the five parties in the Stormont Executive have urged her to step aside.

I am satisfied that my actions at Bobby Storeyâs funeral are in line with public health advice



These petty attempts to political point score must end and the Storey family giving space to grieve



My thoughts are with Bobbyâs much loved partner Teresa and the Storey family today pic.twitter.com/CQ445OBPjQ — Michelle OâNeill (@moneillsf) July 1, 2020

Mr Varadkar said he saw a “huge contrast” in the behaviour of Sinn Fein politicians with those of Taoiseach Micheal Martin, whose family were unable to travel to Cork to be with him as he became Ireland’s premier last weekend.

“I think it is important that politicians try to lead by example – there are rules and regulations that we make and we expect others to stick to them,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I don’t want to comment on a funeral because you know, ultimately it was a funeral and I think we need to respect that.

“I do think there was a huge contrast between what we saw last Saturday where Micheal Martin became Taoiseach and his family couldn’t travel up from Cork to be with him.

“In contrast, Michelle O’Neill turned up for a photo op. It does show a different attitude. Sinn Fein is different to other parties and not in a good way.”

