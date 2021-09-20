Politicians condemn ‘homophobic’ protest at home of Tanaiste Leo Varadkar

Politicians have condemned a “homophobic” protest that took place at the home of Tanaiste Leo Varadkar at the weekend.

Gardai were alerted and attended the demonstration that took place at a around lunchtime on Sunday, at the Dublin 8 home Mr Varadkar shares with his partner Dr Matt Barrett.

Videos posted to social media show around 25 protesters gathered, some with placards bearing anti-vaccine messages, and another in which homophobic insults can be heard.

Sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour outside the home of @LeoVaradkar and Matt. It has no place in a democracy, must be condemned by all & called out for what it is. Efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this. Vile on so many levels — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 19, 2021

The incident has been widely condemned by Government ministers and politicians across the spectrum.

Further Education minister Simon Harris said on Twitter: “Sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour outside the home of @LeoVaradkar and Matt.

“It has no place in a democracy, must be condemned by all & called out for what it is. Efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this. Vile on so many levels.”

Special Education minister Josepha Madigan said: “It’s not OK for the mob to appear at home of @LeoVaradkar shouting invective vitriol!

“Call this out as unacceptable! Those who flippantly attack here on social media & mainstream media might reflect on their words.

“This is the consequence! Let’s not take democracy for granted!”

The homophobic, bigoted intimidation witnessed at the home of Leo Varadkar today is outrageous and shameful. The perpetrators must be held to account. — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) September 19, 2021

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald condemned the incident as “outrageous and shameful”.

She tweeted: “The homophobic, bigoted intimidation witnessed at the home of Leo Varadkar today is outrageous and shameful. The perpetrators must be held to account.”

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said: “What occurred outside Leo Varadkar’s house today was nothing short of vile.

“Blatant homophobia has no place in our Republic and should be confronted wherever it occurs.”

In a statement, Gardai said: “Gardai were alerted to a number of protesters outside a residence in Dublin 8 this afternoon Sunday September 19 2021 at approximately 1pm.

“Gardai attended and the protest ended without incident.”

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar has been contacted for comment.