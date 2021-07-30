Political leaders from N Ireland and Republic hold ‘constructive’ talks

Political leaders from Northern Ireland and the Republic held a “constructive, relaxed and pragmatic” meeting of the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC), according to the Taoiseach.

Micheal Martin hosted the 26th plenary meeting of the NNSMC via video conference on Friday.

During the meeting, leaders discussed how both jurisdictions are tackling Covid-19 cases as restrictions are lifted over the coming weeks and months.

The Irish Government was led by the Taoiseach, who chaired the meeting, while the Northern Ireland Executive was led by the First Minister Paul Givan and the deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Constructive North South Ministerial Council this morning. Now speaking to the press with the Taoiseach, First and deputy First Minister

Despite the ongoing tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol, there was no joint statement issued about the topic.

The meeting was held after the last scheduled NSMC was cancelled on June 18 amid the turmoil surrounding Edwin Poots’s dramatic resignation as DUP leader the night before.

Speaking about Friday’s virtual meeting, Mr Martin said there was a good discussion around the progress of north-south infrastructure projects.

This included the 40 million euro from the Irish Government’s Shared Island Fund for a new five-year north-south research programme.

A constructive and positive meeting of the North South Ministerial Council today.



A constructive and positive meeting of the North South Ministerial Council today. Discussed the need for continued, strong all-island cooperation on #COVID19, the Shared Island and PEACE PLUS.

“I think it was a very constructive meeting and it was very good, relaxed, engaged and pragmatic,” Mr Martin said.

“These meetings are about delivering for our people, different communities across this island. That’s what these meetings are about.”

Mr Givan said a “very beneficial” conversation took place around how both jurisdictions are trying to manage Covid-19.

“Northern Ireland did start very well in terms of our vaccination programme and it’s good that the Republic of Ireland is now in a very similar place to us,” the DUP Assembly member said.

“When it came to areas around mutual benefit, from a very practical point of view, that north-south engagement is something which is in the interest of all our people and today was a useful and constructive meeting for that purpose.”

Ms O’Neill raised the issue of digital Covid certs and how people from Northern Ireland can access hospitality services in the Republic using their certificates and NHS cards.

“I know that a lot of people who are holidaying across the island are very keen to know that there are no barriers to access hospitality, for example,” the north’s Sinn Fein leader added.

“I think that’s a very practical development and a good development and I’m sure many people who are holidaying at home will be keen to know that.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said he was “enthused” by the one billion euro Peace Plus programme for investment in Northern Ireland and the border counties.

“I think it can be a real benefit, in terms of economic and social development, particularly around the border counties and in all parts of Northern Ireland as well,” the Fine Gael leader added.

“(The meeting) was an opportunity to deal with some business matters that have been outstanding for a while, like some corporate governance matters relating to the north-south bodies.”

Ahead of the NSMC, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it would not consider issues relating to the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said that the next few weeks will determine the “type of relationship” the DUP will have with the Republic.

“There is no part of the meeting which will consider papers or take decisions relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol. DUP ministers will be participating in recognition of that and in line with the party’s stated position,” he said in a statement.

“We want to work in a spirit of friendship and co-operation with our neighbours but we are mindful that the Northern Ireland Protocol has fundamentally altered Northern Ireland’s relationship with the rest of the United Kingdom.”

Sir Jeffrey did not attend Friday’s NSMC.