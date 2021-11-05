Police oversight ‘still under challenge’ 20 years after PSNI established

A former police ombudsman has said the concept of independent oversight of the PSNI is still under challenge, 20 years after the force was created.

Dr Michael Maguire was speaking at Queen’s University in Belfast at a joint seminar organised by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) and the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) to reflect on policing reform on the island of Ireland.

This week marks 20 years since the PSNI was established following the Patten Report. Meanwhile, in the Republic, legislation on restructured oversight mechanisms is being brought forward.

Dr Maguire was the police ombudsman between 2012 and 2019 and reported on many of the most controversial incidents from Northern Ireland’s past, including the Loughinisland massacre, the Good Samaritan bombing in Londonderry and a loyalist gun attack on former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams.

He said he often faced opposition to his reports, both from within and outside policing.

He told the audience: “The concept of police oversight is still under challenge 20 years after it was established.

“It is still under challenge by a wide variety of stakeholders who don’t like the work that it produces.

“You cannot take independence for granted. It can be fragile, hard won and easily lost, but it is a critical factor in the delivery of effective civilian police oversight.

“There will always be tension between the oversight body and the organisation it is responsible for. That is inevitable and to some degree desirable.”

Dr Maguire added: “The police have incredible powers, to arrest and search. The issues, while they may be different from 20 years ago, in the context of Black Lives Matters, the abuse of powers, public order policing, the need for civilian police oversight is as strong now as it was 20 years ago.”

The chief commissioner for the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission, Alyson Kilpatrick, told the seminar that a lack of transparency in national security policing had the capacity to undermine good work being carried out.

She said: “It should not be outside human rights accountability, there is no separate legal regime, although there may be a separate framework.

“It is almost impossible to know whether this is honoured in practice and it is critical that is addressed. This has the potential to undermine all the other good work contemporary policing is doing and the police on the street are doing.

“Former chief constable George Hamilton regularly expressed the belief that the security threat could only be defeated by strict adherence to human rights principles and that the undermining of trust in the police was the most serious threat to our collective safety.”

She added: “In Northern Ireland there was a real attempt by the police to account to the public through the Policing Board for national security policing. It remains far from perfect but at least there is a recognition of the need to allow scrutiny.

“It shows that processes can be put in place if there is a willing to manage highly sensitive material which generally cannot be published.

“But the starting point should always be that the public is entitled to know what the police is doing on their behalf.

“In the Republic, I have to say, state security seems to be exempt from any oversight and that will continue to be a real issue with any attempted reform if it isn’t addressed.”