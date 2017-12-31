Police launch murder inquiry after man's body found in village house
Detectives have launched a murder inquiry into the death of a 35-year-old man in Co Limerick on Saturday.
The man's body was discovered in a house in the village of Pallaskenry.
Following the results of a post-mortem examination on Sunday Gardai said they are now treating his death as murder.
A 29-year-old man arrested in Pallaskenry on Saturday evening in connection with the man's death remains in custody at Newcastlewest Garda Station.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with inquiries.
Press Association