Police chiefs in NI and Republic approve review into pandemic policing

The Chief Constable and the Commissioner conducted a joint patrol with local officers on the border between Co Monaghan and Co Tyrone.

By Aine McMahon PA

The heads of the police forces in Northern Ireland and the Republic have agreed the terms of reference for a joint review into the policing approach to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris met on Saturday morning to formally sign the terms of reference for the joint review of the PSNI and An Garda Siochana response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both men later conducted a joint patrol with local officers on the border between Co Monaghan and Co Tyrone.

Last month, Ireland’s Justice Minister Charles Flanagan and Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long held a teleconference to discuss the close cooperation in place between the police forces on both sides of the border in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

