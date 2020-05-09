Police chiefs in NI and Republic approve review into pandemic policing

The heads of the police forces in Northern Ireland and the Republic have agreed the terms of reference for a joint review into the policing approach to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris met on Saturday morning to formally sign the terms of reference for the joint review of the PSNI and An Garda Siochana response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both men later conducted a joint patrol with local officers on the border between Co Monaghan and Co Tyrone.

Positive meeting with @GardaTraffic Commissioner on the Tyrone/Monaghan border this morning. We agreed the TOR for the joint review of the #Covid19 response & discussed our continued joint approach. Also good to get out on patrol together, a strong partnership #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/S2giiXoOhI — Simon Byrne (@ChiefConPSNI) May 9, 2020

Last month, Ireland’s Justice Minister Charles Flanagan and Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long held a teleconference to discuss the close cooperation in place between the police forces on both sides of the border in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PA Media