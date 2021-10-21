Poland’s challenge of EU’s legal foundations went ‘too far’ – Micheal Martin

Poland’s challenge of the EU’s legal foundations has gone “too far” and the consequences are “far reaching”, Micheal Martin has said.

The Taoiseach said that issues arising from the recent ruling from Poland’s constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws need to be dealt with.

He made the comments as Mr Martin attends a two-day EU summit in Brussels where EU politicians debated the rule-of-law principles.

“I do believe Poland has gone too far.

“I think there’s a certain sense of choreography here,” Mr Martin added.

Looking forward to the Meeting of the #EUCO today and tomorrow.



Pressing discussions ahead on the Covid-19 situation across Europe, the challenges around energy prices, the digital economy, trade and the Rule of Law.

“We take that issue very seriously, it’s not just the legal issue, it’s the political issue.”

A tribunal ruled earlier this month that Polish laws take precedence over those of the bloc’s 27 nations.

Mr Martin said that Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki was “doubling down” on the ruling.

Mr Martin said the challenge was a “slap in the face” to countries that supported the Covid-19 funding Poland will benefit from.

“For us in Ireland, I think there has to be a very clear assertion of the principles of how Europe works in terms of the primacy of European Union law in respect of protecting the rights of citizens,” Mr Martin added.

“I mean that’s what it’s about, it’s about protecting the rights of citizens across Europe.

“That’s the context, but also it seems the judicial decision was sought by the prime minister, and it’s in the context of a lack of confidence and the independence of the judiciary within Poland, given appointments in recent years.

“The issues are serious, and I think there will be a desire on behalf of a number of member states, not just to have discussion but to get a process in place because this issue resolved.

“For me it’s a sequence of events to the very letter that we received from the Polish prime minister.

“I think there’s a lot of issues that can be dealt.

“In our view the Polish judicial decision is very far reaching and doesn’t compare in any shape or form with any previous decisions by national courts, either in breadth or in content.

“We’ve all signed up to this as EU Member States in terms of the competence of the Court of Justice.

“I would find that as a country, as a net contributor, we contributed substantially to the recovery and resilience fund, which is a breakthrough decision by the European Union.

“Many reluctant states heretofore would never have signed up for that did sign up for it, and it really is a slap in the face to those countries.”

Good to catch up with Nordic-Baltic Prime Ministers ahead of a busy #EUCO meeting.



Lots to discuss, including the pandemic, energy prices, digital, trade, migration, rule of law, and international issues - including our preparations for #COP26.

On the first day of the Summit, the Taoiseach met the prime ministers of the Nord-Baltic states.

These included Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Mr Martin told political leaders that Ireland shares the same values on many issues including climate change and the digital economy.

Leaders also held session on energy prices during which Mr Martin outlined measures Ireland has taken to support low-income groups from the effects of rising energy prices.

He outlined the fuel allowance as well as plans to increase energy efficiency, such as retro-fitting.