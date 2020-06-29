Pints pulled again in Ireland’s pubs

Angus Fleming has a pint of Guinness in Mary Mac’s pub, Dublin as Ireland further eases restrictions with pubs that serve food, restaurants, cafes, hairdressers and barbers allowed to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown (Niall Carson/PA).

Pints have been pulled again in pubs across Ireland as the country took another stride out of lockdown.

Bars that serve food were able to welcome back customers on Monday after phase three of the Government’s recovery plan came into force.

Hairdressers also reopened, and there were queues outside several salons and barbers first thing as people finally got the chance to get their lockdown locks cut.

Gyms, pools and cinemas are also allowed to open, while small congregations can attend church services again.

Parishioners attended morning mass on both sides of the border on Monday, as similar relaxations for places of worship came into effect in Northern Ireland.

Angus Fleming has a pint of Guinness in Mary Mac's pub, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Angus Fleming has a pint of Guinness in Mary Mac's pub, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

It is three and a half months since pubs were allowed to serve customers inside the premises.

Those serving food are now allowed to trade and sell alcohol, as long as a meal worth nine euro is also served.

At Mary Mac’s in south Dublin, regular Angus Fleming said it was good to be back in the pub with familiar faces.

“It makes life a little bit more real,” he said.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said that pubs reopening marked a “milestone moment in the recovery of the country”.

The group urged publicans to ensure they take responsibility and make sure social distancing guidelines are being met.

“With the public health situation improving, the reopening of pubs will be an indicator of Ireland’s emergence from the lockdown,” said LVA chief executive Donall O’Keeffe.

“It will signal to the outside world that our country is beginning the journey back to normality and our economy is once again open for business.”

Pubs that do not serve food will be allowed to reopen on July 20.

Monday also saw people flock to hairdressers to get much-needed tidy-ups.

Deputy premier Leo Varadkar got his hair cut ahead of the first meeting of Ireland’s newly formed cabinet.

“Lunchtime hair trimming, finally,” he tweeted in Irish.

— Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) June 29, 2020

In Athy, Co Kildare, Kathleen Grufferty was one of the first back into the hairdressing chairs at the House of LA salon.

“I’m very excited to be back and feel normal again,” she said.

“I was in at 9am this morning, it was great – one of the first.”

Sporting activities, including close contact sports and team leagues for adults and children, were also allowed to resume on Monday, but spectator limits remain.

Mass gatherings, including weddings, of 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors are now also allowed.

Also on Monday, face coverings became compulsory on public transport as capacity on buses, trains and trams increased from 20% to about 50%.

Wearing a face covering in crowded situations such as public transport was already being strongly recommended.

Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and the Primate of All Ireland, during holy communion at St Patrick's Catholic Cathedral in Armagh (Liam McBurney/PA)

Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and the Primate of All Ireland, during holy communion at St Patrick's Catholic Cathedral in Armagh (Liam McBurney/PA)

Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority, said people are being asked to do the right thing and exercise personal responsibility.

She said: “This is an important part of efforts to build confidence in public transport as more people return to work over the coming weeks and months.

“At this stage, our focus and that of the operators is on education, awareness and giving our customers every encouragement to wear a face covering.”

One more Covid-19 death was confirmed in Ireland on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,735.

A further three cases of coronavirus were confirmed, taking the total to 25,439.

