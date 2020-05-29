People urged to keep track of who they meet over bank holiday weekend

People socialising over the bank holiday weekend have been urged to keep track of who they meet.

Health officials say it will quicken the contract tracing process if people subsequently test positive for coronavirus.

The combination of the bank holiday, forecast good weather and opportunities offered by lockdown relaxations is predicted to see more people out and about over the coming days.

On Friday, Galway City Council moved to close off some popular visitor locations amid concerns about large numbers gathering.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said keeping a record would help speed up contract tracing if it was required (Niall Carson/PA)

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said keeping a record would help speed up contract tracing if it was required (Niall Carson/PA)

At the daily National Public Health Emergency Team briefing, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “We do recognise that people are out and about that little bit more, particularly with the bank holiday weekend and particularly with the good weather.

“If they are meeting people, in as much as possible, if they could keep a record of who they are meeting that would help in the event of their confirmed cases.

“That would help the public health teams and their contract tracers to make contact more quickly and ensure, in so far as possible, that spread is stopped.”

In order to ensure social distancing, a number of areas across the city have been closed off/ restricted until further notice:



-Silverstrand has been closed off to cars

-The Claddagh Basin and the Spanish Arch have been closed off



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/KBvQxg8Fzf — Galway City Council (@GalwayCityCo) May 29, 2020

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people to keep up the high levels of compliance with the lockdown rules.

“Moving into next week, I would urge everyone to look back at the progress we have made over the past number of weeks and maintain our efforts to suppress Covid-19 into the future,” he said.

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, the HSE’s integrated care lead, added: “As we emerge out of our homes social distancing can pose real challenges for all, especially those in our vulnerable groups who may be enjoying the outdoors for the first time in weeks.

“Protect each other by keeping a two-metre distance.”

