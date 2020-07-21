People should not feel any blame about getting Covid-19, says doctor

People should not feel any blame about contracting Covid-19 as it is a highly infectious disease, a GP has said.

Coronavirus outbreaks are happening in construction, fast food and supermarket workplaces, Ireland’s acting chief medical officer warned on Monday night.

Dr Ronan Glynn said people cannot underestimate how quickly clusters develop.

Dr Sumi Dunne, a member of the Irish College of General Practitioners, said there is an overlap between the common cold and Covid-19 and people should get in touch with their doctor as soon as they experience any one of the listed symptoms.

This is a highly infectious virus and if you think you have been in a high-risk situation, we don't want you to keep quiet about it Dr Sumi Dunne

She said: “I think the key message here is not to feel any kind of blame.

“This is a highly infectious virus and if you think you have been in a high-risk situation, we don’t want you to keep quiet about it.

“If you have been at a friend’s house or you have been in a situation where there were more people there than you have expected… this is not about blame.”

Dr Dunne also encouraged more people to download the Covid-19 tracker app.

She told RTE Morning Ireland: “It is really important that as many people as possible download this app and on a daily basis log in their symptoms to say whether they are well or they do have symptoms.

“That data is then taken up through the app and used appropriately. It is very GDPR compliant so there should not be any concerns about it.

“To date, over 1.3 million people have downloaded the app. We’re looking for more people to come forward and start using the app.”

Dr Dunne said while there is also contact tracing and public health measures, the app complements these measures.

She said: “The more people that download the app, the better information and the more robust information and data we can collate.”

Dr Dunne said people should not be embarrassed to come forward to their GP or to get a test if they feel they have symptoms.

She said: “Testing helps us to isolate and contain the virus. It is going to help us keep these numbers low in our communities together with downloading the app.”

Meanwhile, people attending courts have been advised to wear face coverings.

The Courts Service said while face coverings are not mandatory at present, people should wear one, save for those who cannot wear them for medical reasons.

There were no further deaths reported in Ireland from Covid-19 on Monday, while six new cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

PA Media