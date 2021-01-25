People moving beyond 10 kilometres from their home increased – CSO

The number of people moving beyond 10 kilometres from their home increased slightly in the last few weeks, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO’s Staying Local Indicator (SLI) provides daily estimated percentages of county populations that have stayed within 10km of their homes, averaged over the preceding seven days.

Recent figures show that an estimated 66.2% of the population stayed local during the second week of January.

It also shows that the SLI increased each day from an annual low on Christmas Eve of 51.7%, to 68.6% on January 7, before appearing to stabilise at or around 15 January at 66.2%.

An estimated 66.2% of the population stayed local (within 10k of home) during the week ending 15 January 2021https://t.co/o5jKdcDdUP #CSOIreland #Ireland #COVIDIreland #Health pic.twitter.com/Fdof8UItha — Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) January 25, 2021

Dublin continues to be the county with the highest percentage of the population staying local with 78.8%, on the week ending 15 January.

The CSO said this reflects its urbanised nature with respect to other counties.

With the exception of Mayo, which showed no week on week change, all counties saw modest decreases in the number of people staying local in the first couple of weeks in January.

It ranged from 0.2 percentage points in Co Clare to 2.3 percentage points in Monaghan, indicating some relaxation of mobility behaviour

This is the second in an insight series on mobility produced by the CSO.

PA Media