People living at residential centre where 8 died with Covid-19 to be reviewed

The Health Service Executive has said that 17 people who are still living at a residential centre in Co Laois where eight patients with Covid-19 died over the bank holiday weekend will have their conditions reviewed.

The HSE confirmed that nine residents in the Maryborough Centre, St Fintan’s Hospital, Portlaoise, Co Laois, died over the bank holiday weekend.

In all, nine people died at the centre last weekend – aged between 66 and 84 – and eight had tested positive for Covid-19.

#Covid19 is causing serious pain & tragedy in our country. My heart goes out to all those impacted. We will not rest until we suppress this virus & we will do everything humanely possible. Our national effort continues & itâs strong because of your sacrifice. We must keep at it — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 16, 2020

In a statement, the HSE said: “The HSE would like to express its sincere sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased.”

“Staff at the centre are in contact with the families of the deceased and are available for support and advice.”

The HSE said the remaining 17 residents are being managed as though they had the virus and will have their conditions reviewed.

The national lead for integrated care with the HSE Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain said staff at Maryborough had followed HSE policy, which is to separate residents.

Dr Ni Bhriain told RTE radio if a situation arose in a particular residential setting that became “unmanageable”, the possibility of moving residents elsewhere to safeguard against the virus would be explored.

She expressed her sympathy and said she is deeply sorry for the families who lost their loved ones.

On Wednesday night, it was confirmed two healthcare workers at hospital in Co Kilkenny died from Covid-19 since last weekend.

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s both fell ill while working at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny.

The woman died in the hospital on Wednesday and the man died at his home on Tuesday.

PA Media