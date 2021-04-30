People in their 40s could receive vaccine in parallel with those in their 50s

Health officials are assessing the proposal of vaccinating people in their 40s in parallel to those in their 50s (PA)

Health officials are assessing the proposal of vaccinating people in their 40s in parallel to those in their 50s, the health minister has said.

The Department of Health, the vaccine taskforce and the HSE are examining policy options, as those who are aged over 50 will have to wait for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Stephen Donnelly said that health experts will make a decision on whether people in their 40s can be vaccinated in parallel with those aged over 50.

He said the Department of Health will be “running the numbers” and looking at what supplies are due over the weekend.

If you have any of these symptoms:

👉fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)

👉cough

👉shortness of breath

👉loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

Self-isolate to protect others & call your GP or GP Out of Hours service. Find a GP: https://t.co/QVW0rETyEW pic.twitter.com/Ao5b2u9rZS — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) April 30, 2021

“I’m working through those options with the Department of Health, the taskforce and the HSE,” he told RTE.

“It’s exactly the analysis we are doing today and over the weekend and early next week.

“It’s potentially in parallel. We’ve had a number of very large changes in the last week or so around supplies and NIAC (National Immunisation Advisory Committee) advice.

“We have plenty of vaccines for the categories who are being vaccinated.

“We will be opening the portal for 50 to 59 next week.

“We are thinking in several weeks’ time – is there an option to begin vaccinating the 40 to 49 in parallel?

“But I want to stress, we’re running the numbers and working on it through the weekend and we will be looking at various policy options.”

Based on current information, here is a guide to the #Covid19 vaccination rollout timeline over the next three months.



Thank you to all our fantastic frontline workers who are helping to make this happen. pic.twitter.com/JJtJFN1kNW — Fine Gael (@FineGael) April 30, 2021

It has also emerged that people aged 25 to 34 will have to wait until July before they receive their first vaccine.

Fine Gael on Friday published its predicted vaccine rollout for various age groups, which shows that 35 to 40-year-olds should be vaccinated by the end of June.

However, those aged under 35 may have to wait until July, which is caveated by vaccine supplies.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he remains confident that 80% of the population will receive their first vaccine by the end of June.

Want to know more about the vaccine bonus? Hereâs a quick explainer: pic.twitter.com/VmdWNFm8G5 — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 30, 2021

Mr Donnelly also said that while the current data on coronavirus cases is positive, he warned it is also “volatile”.

“I can hear the clinicians and politicians talking about – if we go beyond these measures we could have a problem. We all know what happens,” Mr Donnelly added.

“The situation is more volatile (than Christmas) in one way because almost every case is now the B117 variant.”

Earlier, Mr Martin said that Ireland is in “a good space” to reopen social life and the economy over the next two months, but he warned that the Government will intervene if the virus gets out of control.

He said health chiefs will monitor data as the country begins to reopen from May 10.

While he is hopeful the country will see May through, the Government has in the past been forced to delay reopenings because of rising infection numbers.

The Government is relying heavily on the success of the vaccine programme, which Mr Martin said is having a transformative impact on the cohorts that have been vaccinated to date.

Each and every one of us has an image in our head of a moment we are looking forward to enjoying when we get through this.



I know I have.



Tonight, each and every one of us is closer to enjoying that moment than we have been for a very long time. pic.twitter.com/0hygnHpite — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 29, 2021

The plan to reopen the economy throughout May and June was confirmed on Thursday.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar warned on Thursday night that the plans have an “emergency brake” if worrying trends around the virus begin to emerge.

Mr Martin said the data will be monitored over the coming weeks and months.

“The steps are necessary because the overriding consideration will always be the protection of public health and life,” Mr Martin told RTE Morning Ireland.

“In that context Ireland has done well, relatively speaking, so far in this pandemic compared to others.

Hopefully tonight's announcements on the phased reopening of the economy & society gives everyone a great lift. It's been a long Winter. We're scaling up the vaccine roll out,based on supply. In the meantime, please let's all continue to protect each other too. #COVID19 @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) April 29, 2021

“The overwhelming of the hospital and healthcare system, all over the world, is always a key metric.

“We have taken the pressure off the health service.

“The vaccination programme, that is the other key factor here, which is having a transformative impact on the cohorts that have been vaccinated so far, so the evidence is good in terms of reducing severe illness, reducing mortality and indeed transmission amongst those who have been vaccinated.”

Among the announcements was the reopening of intercounty travel, personal services including hairdressers and the resumption of click-and-collect retail services from May 10.

From that date, the number of people permitted to attend religious services, including weddings and funerals, will be capped at 50 people.

Museums, galleries and libraries will reopen and team sports for up to 15 people will also resume.

Here is an update on the upcoming changes to #Covid19 restrictions.https://t.co/si6Oz6GPuX pic.twitter.com/xCk51w7smK — Fine Gael (@FineGael) April 29, 2021

Three households will also be able to meet outdoors in private gardens, while a vaccinated household can meet with an unvaccinated household indoors.

Another key date in the calendar is May 17, when non-essential retail will begin to reopen.

Hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering and hostels will reopen from June 2.

Outdoor dining is set to reopen on June 7, along with the reopening of gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres.

#COVIDVaccine registration is open for people aged 60-69. The quickest & easiest way to register is online. You'll need your PPSN, Eircode, mobile phone number & email address.

💻 https://t.co/nTNxEJWWWr

📞 You can also call us on 1850241850 pic.twitter.com/qL19ffZUu9 — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) April 28, 2021

Sports matches will also be permitted from that date, but no spectators will be allowed to attend.

The number of guests attending a wedding celebration/reception will be increased to 25.

Visiting indoors in private homes will be allowed for visitors from one other household.

Four more deaths linked to Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland by the Department of Health.

A further 545 cases of the virus were also recorded.

On Friday morning, 139 people with Covid-19 were in hospital, 44 of whom were in ICUs.

PA Media