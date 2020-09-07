People in Dublin warned after rise in coronavirus cases

People in Dublin need to assume that Covid-19 is circulating in the community and adhere to social distancing, the acting chief medical officer has said.

Dr Ronan Glynn said the Department of Health was “particularly concerned” about the increase in cases of Covid-19 in Dublin and Limerick.

“The next week is vital and people really need to cut down their social contacts,” he said.

I can't say it strongly enough that people in Dublin in particular need to adhere to physical distancing. They need to cut down their social contacts Dr Ronan Glynn

“They need to take all the precautions over the next week in those counties.

“They need to assume now again, unfortunately, that Covid is circulating in the community and act appropriately.”

Dr Glynn added: “I can’t say it strongly enough that people in Dublin in particular need to adhere to physical distancing. They need to cut down their social contacts.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said on Monday that another 102 new cases of Covid-19 had been diagnosed in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to date to 29,774.

No further deaths linked to the pandemic were reported.

Over the past 14 days, 1,672 cases were notified, giving a 14-day incidence of 35 cases per 100,000 population.

Of those cases, the median age was 33, with 70% occurring in people under the age of 45.

Almost half (47%) of all the cases were located in Dublin, eight per cent were in Kildare, seven per cent were in Limerick, six per cent were in Tipperary and three per cent were in Cork, with the remaining cases spread among 21 counties.

The Department of Health said six new clusters were recorded in workplaces, none of which were in meat plants.

Dr Glynn said he was also concerned about the increase in the number of people being treated in hospitals, with 49 confirmed cases in hospitals and six in intensive care units.

He said people still have the power to change the trajectory but that every person needs to have a higher level of risk perception than they do at the moment.

“If you’re meeting people, meet them outside,” he said.

“We want you to socialise, we want you to meet up with people, the last thing we want coming into the winter is for people to be isolated, but we really need people to do that more safely.”

