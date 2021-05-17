People aged 40-49 could be given choice of vaccine under new plans

People aged between 40 and 49 could be given a choice of which vaccine they receive, according to advice given to the HSE.

A decision on the latest update to the vaccination rollout is expected this week.

Details of the latest advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) were received by the HSE at the weekend, with the next steps now under consideration.

Meanwhile, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said it will be “August at the earliest” before international travel can return.

Expand Close Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer, said the HSE received the latest vaccine advice over the weekend (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer, said the HSE received the latest vaccine advice over the weekend (Brian Lawless/PA)

Chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said: “We received some information over the weekend indicating the line of thinking of NIAC as it was relayed by the CMO to the minister for health.

“That shows that NIAC certainly considered the administration of these vector vaccines – you know, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson – to 40 to 49-year-olds, with some conditions attached.

“We need to go through that information ourselves and think, how do we translate that information and those requirements into a mass vaccination programme where we can do this at pace.”

One possibility under discussion is that people aged 40 to 49 could choose whether to accept one of the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, or wait for Moderna or Pfizer, which have been approved for use in that cohort.

At present, Astra Zeneca and the Johnson & Johnson (also known as the Janssen vaccine) jabs are not being given to those under the age of 50 due to concerns over a rare blood clotting issue.

This has created problems with the vaccine rollout, because the majority of people over 50 are scheduled to be vaccinated by the end of May, while the bulk of J&J vaccines are due at the end of June.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are going ahead as normal. If you're aged 50-69, you can register for your COVID-19 vaccine using this link: https://t.co/nTNxEJWWWr pic.twitter.com/Y6WpgECFkf — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 17, 2021

This had led to concerns that hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses could be left unused.

The health minister had indicated that he wants pharmacists involved in the rollout soon, with the single-dose J&J jab considered ideal for this setting.

Dr Henry said he wants to see the NIAC advice implemented speedily.

He told Newstalk: “Pace is really important now coming out of a week where we delivered well over 230,000 vaccines and into another week where we expected to do more vaccines than that week.

“We wanted something not just that is clinically sensible from my point of view, but also something we can implement at pace and with safety to all those target populations.

“So, we have received that information, we have to go through it with our vaccination teams in the centre and decide how can we implement this speedily and how can we implement it among those target groups in a way that ensures we are giving the vaccine safely with full information to patients.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said it is likely to be “August at the earliest” before international travel can return.

It's more likely to be around August at the earliest, before we say to people that it's OK to engage in non-essential international travel Tanaiste Leo Varadkar

He told reporters: “I understand why people want clear information from us as soon as possible.

“We’re just not in a position to give that at the moment. There’s still a number of things in play.

“You know, 60% of adults have yet to be vaccinated. There are concerns about the Indian variants. We do believe the vaccines are effective against it, we’re just not 100% sure yet.”

He added: “Realistically, I think it’s towards the end of the summer. It’s more likely to be around August at the earliest, before we say to people that it’s OK to engage in non-essential international travel.”

Mr Varadkar also said EU countries will have “a lot of discretion” when it comes to implementing the digital green certificate, a bloc-wide measure aimed at restoring travel between member states.

He said: “Some countries might say a test is enough. Other countries might say you have to be vaccinated.

“Other countries might say you have to be vaccinated and have a test. And really, we haven’t yet figured that out yet and had those discussions at Government, it’s just too soon.”

PA Media