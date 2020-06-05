People advised to wear face coverings when visiting older people

People are advised to wear face coverings while visiting older people when the restrictions lift.

From Monday, small numbers of people will be allowed visit the homes of those over 70, or medically vulnerable, wearing gloves and face coverings.

Health Minister Simon Harris said: “We advise the wearing of face coverings for people visiting or being visited by those who have been cocooning, for those visiting residential care facilities.

“We also recommend that people wear them in indoor work settings where a two-metre distance in difficult to maintain.”

As those cocooning begin to come into contact with more people, they may wish to consider forming a small, regular 'core group' to reduce risk of #COVID19 spreading.



If you are in a cocooner's core group, try to reduce your own close contacts to reduce their risk. #HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/JZlmxIMOpL — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 5, 2020

Mr Harris also said the Government is looking at a series of recommendations about the phased re-introduction of visits to nursing homes so that older people can see their loved ones.

He said the restrictions have been toughest on older people and on children, but the easing of lockdown will “give them their summer back”.

He said children have been out of school since March, but can now see some return to normality.

He added: “For children, the summer that seems stolen can now start to return. You can now visit playgrounds and maybe go to a summer camp, perhaps start your sports training again.

Today we can move forward with Phase 2 of our roadmap. We do so with care and caution but thanks to your efforts, NPHET has recommended we can proceed. Read @CMOIreland letter to me here. https://t.co/He92XoXSeV — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) June 5, 2020

“So to children who have been following this from the start, let me say this to you. I know this has not been easy on you. I know it has been really hard without your friends and without your school but I promise you this.

“If you continue to listen to your parents and listen to Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Leo Varadkar you will be able to do even more in a few weeks’ time.

“I know it is not everything you want but it is a start. It will continue to be a challenge but because we have been able to get this far, we know we can get it right.”

PA Media