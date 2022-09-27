Pensioners’ worries over energy bills remain despite Budget measures

Pensioner Eugene Keenan said “dramatic” measures that were needed to make things easier for older people have not materialised in the Budget.

The 78-year old said was left “disappointed” after Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe delivered his Budget speech on Tuesday.

The Mullingar grandfather said the 12 euro hike in the old age pension was “not enough” because it will be “wiped out” by the massive rise in the cost of living.

The former An Post worker said it would not make much difference to him and his wife.

“The 12 euro increase, it’s wiped out already,” Mr Keenan told the PA news agency.



Mr Keenan, who has lived most of his life in Dublin, wanted it to go up by at least 20 euro.

Community groups had lobbied the Government for a 23 euro increase in the old age pension and other social welfare payments.

A 15 euro increase was viewed as the minimum needed.

Most people on the State pension will see their payments increase to 265 euro per week.

Mr Keenan welcomed the three 200 euro energy credits that will be paid to households but questioned why an energy cap was not introduced.

“It will be a help for three bills but after that the bills will be coming in at the higher rate. What will happen then?” he asked.

“Sinn Fein were looking for a cap on the bills. I don’t know why they didn’t do that. The Government say they have their own reasons but I don’t know.



“I don’t believe in the one-off payments for energy bills.

“When they’re finished the bills will be as high as ever. It’s a huge problem. If they had capped the price or done something about the standing charge it would have been better.”

Mr Keenan had wanted to see energy credits targeted to those in need rather than being handed out as a universal credit where even the wealthy receive them.

He also wanted the standing charges on energy bills to be “knocked on the head” which had not been done.

He welcomed the one-off 400 euro payment on the fuel allowance and the 200 euro extra for those in receipt of the living alone allowance but said most pensioners will still be worried.

“As a pensioner, it’s a worrying time,” he said.

“When the cold weather comes in people are going to watch when they turn on the heating. They’re going to have two overcoats on. They’re not going to be able to afford to turn on the heating.

“This is the danger for old people: living in fuel poverty.”