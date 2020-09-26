Pensioner dies in van collision

A pensioner has been killed after he was struck by a van in a car park in Co Cork (PA)

A pensioner has died after he was struck by a van in a car park in Co Cork.

The incident happened in a sports ground in Donnybrook in Douglas on Saturday at around 3.30pm.

The collision involved a van and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is now being examined by forensic collision investigators.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information or camera footage, including dash-cam, to contact Anglesea Street garda station on 021 452 2000, or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

