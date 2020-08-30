Pensioner dies following crash

Gardai were called to the scene of the single-vehicle road traffic collision (PA)

A man has died following a road crash in Co Kildare.

Gardai were called to the scene of the single-vehicle road traffic collision that happened around 7.25pm on Saturday at Lattensbog in Adamstown.

The driver, a man aged in his early 70s, was taken to Naas General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Gardai are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time to make the footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge garda station on 045 440180.

PA Media