Pensioner dead in assault incident involving two patients at hospital

A patient in his late 80s has died at a Cork hospital after an apparent assault by another patient.

The incident happened early on Sunday at Mercy University Hospital. Gardai were alerted shortly after 5.30am.

It is understood the patients involved were being treated in the same ward of the hospital.

Gardai attended and a man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Bridewell garda station in Cork.

Gardai are not seeking anyone else in relation to the man’s death.

The area of the hospital where the incident happened has been preserved for forensic and technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Bridewell Garda Station and the services of the state pathologist have been requested.

A Garda family liaison officer is supporting the family of the man who died.

Mercy University Hospital said the incident happened after 5am and gardai were immediately alerted.

The hospital said it was providing counselling services to staff and other patients affected by what happened.

In a statement, the hospital expressed condolences to the family of the man who died.

“Management and staff at Mercy University Hospital, Cork are saddened and shocked at the tragic and unexpected death of an elderly patient in an incident at the hospital today and express their deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends,” said the statement.

“May he rest in peace.”