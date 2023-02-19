Pedestrian killed in crash on N84

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road collision in Co Galway (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in County Galway.

Shortly before 6.30am on Sunday, gardai were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N84 at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment.

The road at the crash site remains closed for examination by garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are currently in place on the N84.