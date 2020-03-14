Pedestrian in his 40s dies in road crash in Co Louth

The scene is currently preserved and forensic investigators will attend the scene (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man in his 40s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Louth.

The incident occurred on the M1 southbound between J14 Ardee and J15 Castlebellingham in Louth on Saturday.

The pedestrian – a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a lorry as he attended to a vehicle.

The male driver of the lorry was not injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The scene is currently preserved and forensic investigators will attend the scene. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardai in Ardee are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and for any road users who may have dashcam footage and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.

