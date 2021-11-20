Pedestrian dies in road crash in Laois

A pedestrian in his late teens has died following a road collision in Laois.
The incident took place on Saturday at about 7.30am on the N80 at Clonsoghey.
Gardai believe the crash involved a van and a pedestrian.
The man was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, where he died from his injuries.
A post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.
The driver of the van is believed to have been uninjured.
The road remains closed and a forensic investigation is currently taking place.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.