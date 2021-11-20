| 10.8°C Dublin

Pedestrian dies in road crash in Laois

The man, in his late teens, died in hospital after the incident on Saturday at Clonsoghey.

Gardai said the man died after being taken to hospital (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A pedestrian in his late teens has died following a road collision in Laois.

The incident took place on Saturday at about 7.30am on the N80 at Clonsoghey.

Gardai believe the crash involved a van and a pedestrian.

The man was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, where he died from his injuries.

A post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.

The driver of the van is believed to have been uninjured.

The road remains closed and a forensic investigation is currently taking place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

