Pedestrian dies in road crash in Laois

Gardai said the man died after being taken to hospital (Niall Carson/PA)

A pedestrian in his late teens has died following a road collision in Laois.

The incident took place on Saturday at about 7.30am on the N80 at Clonsoghey.

Gardai believe the crash involved a van and a pedestrian.

The man was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, where he died from his injuries.

A post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.

The driver of the van is believed to have been uninjured.

The road remains closed and a forensic investigation is currently taking place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.