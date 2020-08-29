Pedestrian dies in collision with car and lorry

The accident happened in Phibsborough Road in Dublin (PA)

A pedestrian has died after she was involved in a collision with a lorry and a car in Dublin.

Gardai said the woman, whose age is currently unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 1pm on Saturday on the Phibsborough Road in Dublin.

The occupants of the lorry and car were uninjured.

The road is closed while forensic collision investigators work, with local diversions in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcams, who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy garda station on 01 6668600.

PA Media