Pedestrian dies following road collision in Co Meath

The woman, aged in her 70s, died at the scene in Navan, according to gardai.

A woman aged in her 70s has died following a road collision in Co Meath. (PA)

A woman aged in her 70s has died following a road collision in Co Meath. (PA)

A woman aged in her 70s has died following a road collision in Co Meath. (PA)

A woman aged in her 70s has died following a road collision in Co Meath. (PA)

By Rebecca Black, PA

A woman aged in her 70s has died following a road collision in Co Meath.

The pensioner was a pedestrian who was involved in the incident with a car in Navan at around 1.25pm on Wednesday.

She died at the scene, gardai said. No other injuries were reported.

A Garda spokesperson appealed for any witnesses to the incident in the Kilcarn Court area to come forward to speak to officers.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Kilcarn Court area between 1pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

