Pedestrian dies after two vehicles collide in Co Kildare

The man in his 30s died in hospital after the collision on the M7 in Naas.

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has died following a two-vehicle road crash in Co Kildare.

The man, in his 30s, was a pedestrian and suffered serious injuries in the collision on the M7 in Naas at around 9.35pm on Saturday night, gardai said.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, and a female passenger were taken to Naas General Hospital for treatment.

Investigators have appealed for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the M7 at the time with camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

