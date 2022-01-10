| 10.5°C Dublin

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Tipperary

The incident happened at about 5.50pm on night on Castle Street in Cahir.

The crash happened in Cahir in Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

The crash happened in Cahir in Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA)

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co Tipperary.

The incident, which gardai say involved a single car and a pedestrian, happened at around 5.50pm on Sunday night on Castle Street in Cahir.

The pedestrian, who was a man in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital but later died.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Castle Street in Cahir was closed on Monday morning to allow a forensic investigation to take place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

