Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Tipperary

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co Tipperary.

The incident, which gardai say involved a single car and a pedestrian, happened at around 5.50pm on Sunday night on Castle Street in Cahir.

The pedestrian, who was a man in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital but later died.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Castle Street in Cahir was closed on Monday morning to allow a forensic investigation to take place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.