Patients report good hospital experience but survey raises communication concern

Eighty-four per cent of Irish patients have reported a good experience when being treated in hospital but communication remains a cause for concern.

The 2018 National Patient Experience Survey was published on Monday, detailing patients’ time in hospital.

The results show 84% of respondents said they had a very good or good experience in the country’s hospitals, with 16% reporting a fair to poor experience.

The survey responses show that further improvements are required in the communication of aftercare instructions at the discharge or transfer stage of care.

The lowest average rates were for informing patients of medication side effects or about dangers to watch out for when leaving hospital, as well as having someone to talk to about worries or fears.

Likewise, concerns were raised about the amount of notice given to patients or their families about when they would be discharged.

Patients have also reported that additional emotional support from staff was needed, as time in hospital is often challenging.

In response to this, the National Healthcare Communication Programme has now been developed by the HSE.

The programme aims to improve the experience of patients by supporting staff to take a “sensitive and person-centred” approach in all communications with patients and their families.

By delivering training, support and guidance to staff in acute hospitals, the HSE says medical professionals will be better enabled to listen, explain and empathise with patients.

Minister for Health Simon Harris confirmed that the expansion of the survey to maternity services is also in development.

“This piece of work is an essential service for policy makers, service providers and regulators,” he said.

“It gives patients a direct say in improving the quality and the safety of our health services.

“Their voices and experiences must help shape the future of the health service. They will also help to inform the direction of the Slaintecare implementation programme.”

Rachel Flynn, director of the National Patient Experience Survey Programme, said: “The majority of patients, once they were admitted to a ward, spoke positively of hospital care.

“However, their experiences in the emergency department were less favourable.

“The results of the survey indicate that patients want staff to provide them and their families with more information about their treatment, and would like to be involved in decisions about their care and discharge.

“We must now listen carefully to what patients have said in this survey and work to deliver a more patient-centred approach to healthcare.”

Some 26,752 people who were discharged from hospital in May were invited to participate in the survey, the second of its kind.

In total, 13,404 people took part, resulting in a participation rate of more than 50%.

