| 8°C Dublin

Passenger killed in Dublin car crash

The man died after a single-vehicle crash in Sarsfield Road, Ballyfermot.

(Brian Lawless/PA) Expand

Close

(Brian Lawless/PA)

(Brian Lawless/PA)

(Brian Lawless/PA)

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A man has died following a car crash in Dublin on Sunday night.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 10.35pm in Sarsfield Road, Ballyfermot.

The man, who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries and was taken to St James’s Hospital, where he died

A post-mortem examination will take place.

Another passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the same hospital.

Gardai said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road, which was closed overnight for a forensic investigation, has since reopened.

Gardai are asking any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy