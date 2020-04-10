Parties still working to agree government formation framework document

A joint Fine Gael and Fianna Fail blueprint for government is still a work in progress, the parties have said.

There had been an expectation that the parties’ respective negotiating teams would finalise the text of the framework document on Friday.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin had suggested on Thursday that Friday was the likely time frame for agreement.

While the negotiators did meet on Friday a final text was not agreed.

An identical statement released by both parties at the same time on Friday evening said: “Both parties met today, and made progress on the draft document.

“This will be finalised shortly, and both leaders will consider it early next week.”

Earlier, Fine Gael Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the final document will offer an “inclusive platform” for future coalition talks with other parties.

He said once the text was signed off by the party leaders the next move would be to circulate the paper to other parties.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are both keen to have a third party in any new coalition government.

The Greens, Social Democrats and Labour have all been mooted as potential junior partners.

“I hope this will provide the basis upon which we can have discussions with other parties,” Mr Donohoe told RTE Radio One.

“It is so imperative that when and if a new government is formed, it is one that has a stable majority, but more to the point it does reflect the views, the ideas, the hopes, the anxieties that we heard on February 8 (election day) and that is why we believe it is imperative that there are more than two political parties in this government.”

Mr Donohoe added: “It is my great hope that the work that the two parties are crafting together at the moment in Fine Gael and Fianna Fail can offer an inclusive platform for the beginning of a discussion.

“But our own two parties and our party leaders will need to form a final view on that in the coming days.”

Following February’s inconclusive general election, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail both have 37 seats in the Dail and Fine Gael has 35.

Sinn Fein, which won the popular vote, had attempted to form a left-leaning government with like-minded parties and independent TDs but could not secure the numbers to reach the 80-seat threshold required for a majority.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have repeatedly ruled out going into government with Sinn Fein.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams accused the two parties of refusing to acknowledge the rights of people who voted for his party.

This is the anniversary of the GFA. 22 yrs ago the unionist parties refused to talk to SF or accept rights of our voters. Today the leaders of Fianna FÃ¡il & Fine Gael r refusing to recognise rights of SF voters or engage with SF on govt formation. So much for lessons of history pic.twitter.com/nvVjAiKTkx — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) April 10, 2020

He claimed their stance was similar to that adopted by unionist parties in Northern Ireland prior to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

“Here we are all these years, decades later, and the leaders of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael are doing exactly the same thing,” he said.

“Refusing to recognise the rights of the Sinn Fein electorate.

“Refusing to engage with Sinn Fein leadership in the formation for government talks.

“So, so much for the lessons of history.”

